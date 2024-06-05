Te Pāti Māori calls allegations 'baseless', Auckland is leading the decline in housing and dangerous building notice extended by one month after man rips it up.

Winning Lotto tickets have been sold in the Bay of Plenty it has emerged following last night’s live draw.

Six players nationwide each won $166,667 with Lotto first division.

Winning tickets were sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui and via MyLotto in the Bay of Plenty.

Twenty-nine lucky players nationwide each won $24,952 with Lotto second division, with a winning ticket sold at Pak’nSave Tauriko in Tauranga.

A MyLotto player from Hastings also won the Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $79,461.

Two winning tickets were also sold in Taupō.

The Lotto Powerball jackpot has rolled over to a massive $50 million in a must-be-won draw on Saturday, equalling the country’s highest-ever jackpot.

Wednesday night’s $43m prize was not stuck. It was the fourth biggest prize in Lotto’s history after two $50m jackpots in 2020 and $44m in 2016. And the sum was also the largest prize offered this year.

Wednesday’s numbers were: 13, 15, 22, 23, 33 and 2. The Bonus Ball was 32, and the Power Ball was 3.

“Under Lotto NZ game rules, if the jackpot reaches $50m it can’t roll over and a must-be-won draw must be held on the next draw date,” a statement from Lotto read.

If no single ticket wins Powerball first division on Saturday, the prize pool will roll down to the next highest division with winners.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

New World Whangaparāoa - Whangaparāoa

Eastridge Lotto - Auckland

New World Papakura - Papakura

Drury Lane Lotto Superette - Drury

MyLotto - Bay of Plenty

Bayfair Lotto - Mount Maunganui

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto - Whangārei

Pak’nSave Warkworth - Warkworth

MyLotto x6 - Auckland

Neelam Superette & Lotto - Auckland

Porchester Road Superette - Auckland

Woolworths Pukekohe - Pukekohe

MyLotto - Waikato

Pak’nSave Tauriko - Tauranga

Paetiki Lotto Magazines & Post - Taupō

MyLotto - Taupō

Four Square Moturoa - New Plymouth

MyLotto +PB - Hastings

Caltex Waipukurau - Waipukurau

MyLotto- Carterton

MyLotto - Lower Hutt

MyLotto - Wellington

MyLotto - Marlborough

Laxmi Foodstore- Christchurch

Hornby Mall Lotto - Christchurch

Pleasant Point Dairy - Pleasant Point

MyLotto - Canterbury

South Dunedin Night n Day - Dunedin

New World Gore - Gore

MyLotto - Southland