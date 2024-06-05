Winning Lotto tickets have been sold in the Bay of Plenty it has emerged following last night’s live draw.
Six players nationwide each won $166,667 with Lotto first division.
Winning tickets were sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui and via MyLotto in the Bay of Plenty.
Twenty-nine lucky players nationwide each won $24,952 with Lotto second division, with a winning ticket sold at Pak’nSave Tauriko in Tauranga.
A MyLotto player from Hastings also won the Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $79,461.
Two winning tickets were also sold in Taupō.
The Lotto Powerball jackpot has rolled over to a massive $50 million in a must-be-won draw on Saturday, equalling the country’s highest-ever jackpot.
Wednesday night’s $43m prize was not stuck. It was the fourth biggest prize in Lotto’s history after two $50m jackpots in 2020 and $44m in 2016. And the sum was also the largest prize offered this year.
Wednesday’s numbers were: 13, 15, 22, 23, 33 and 2. The Bonus Ball was 32, and the Power Ball was 3.
“Under Lotto NZ game rules, if the jackpot reaches $50m it can’t roll over and a must-be-won draw must be held on the next draw date,” a statement from Lotto read.
If no single ticket wins Powerball first division on Saturday, the prize pool will roll down to the next highest division with winners.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
New World Whangaparāoa - Whangaparāoa
Eastridge Lotto - Auckland
New World Papakura - Papakura
Drury Lane Lotto Superette - Drury
MyLotto - Bay of Plenty
Bayfair Lotto - Mount Maunganui
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto - Whangārei
Pak’nSave Warkworth - Warkworth
MyLotto x6 - Auckland
Neelam Superette & Lotto - Auckland
Porchester Road Superette - Auckland
Woolworths Pukekohe - Pukekohe
MyLotto - Waikato
Pak’nSave Tauriko - Tauranga
Paetiki Lotto Magazines & Post - Taupō
MyLotto - Taupō
Four Square Moturoa - New Plymouth
MyLotto +PB - Hastings
Caltex Waipukurau - Waipukurau
MyLotto- Carterton
MyLotto - Lower Hutt
MyLotto - Wellington
MyLotto - Marlborough
Laxmi Foodstore- Christchurch
Hornby Mall Lotto - Christchurch
Pleasant Point Dairy - Pleasant Point
MyLotto - Canterbury
South Dunedin Night n Day - Dunedin
New World Gore - Gore
MyLotto - Southland