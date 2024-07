The Tauranga winner is one of 31 nationally who won the second division prize money.

A Lotto player in Tauranga has won $9800 in second division in last night’s draw.

The winning ticket was purchased on the MyLotto app.

Two players also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $20,024.

The winning Powerball second division tickets were sold at Four Square Parakai in Parakai and the Paper Trail in Foxton.