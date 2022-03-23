Lock it or lose it, police warn. Photo / NZME

Western Bay of Plenty police are urging rural property owners to be vigilant and ensure their property is secure.

In a statement Sergeant Mike Owen said a key focus for police was preventing crime from happening in the first place and rural property owners should make security a priority.

"A lot of reported thefts are committed by opportunistic criminals looking for an insecure shed, or a farm vehicle with keys left in the ignition.

"It's important to ensure your property, including fuel tanks, are secure and locked to restrict theft and tampering."

Owen said there were a range of measures to take to ensure property is safe and less appealing to burglars.

They included securing the home, garage, farm buildings, fuel tanks and vehicles at night and when unattended, recording the serial numbers of or engraving tools, electronic and valuable items with your licence number, installing an alarm system and getting sensor lights fitted as a deterrent.

He also recommended people lock their property and auxiliary buildings when they leave, even if only for a short time, lock vehicles when they are left and take your keys with you, and keep in contact with neighbours and let one another know if you see anything unusual.

Anyone who sees something suspicious can contact police immediately on 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further burglary prevention advice is available on the police website.