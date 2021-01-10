Local Lotto players take away $22,000 each in winnings

Three Bay of Plenty punters nabbed $22,009 in Lotto's Second Divison draw. Photo / File

Three lucky Bay of Plenty Lotto players will be cheering today after taking away $22,000 each in last night's draw.

The winners join eight others who each nabbed $22,009 in Lotto's Second Divison draw.

Two of the local tickets were bought online at My Lotto by Bay of Plenty punters, while the other was bought at Rotorua's Ngongotahā Books Lotto and Posts.

Other winning tickets were bought in Whangarei, Auckland, Fielding, Palmerston North, Wellington and Canterbury.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above locations should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet or online.