Queen Elizabeth during her Royal Visit of Tauranga in 1963. Videographer Norman W. Blackie, from the Tauranga City Libraries’ Norman Blackie Collection.

Bay of Plenty residents are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96.

She was the longest-serving king or queen in the history of Britain and the Commonwealth, having acceded to the throne in 1952.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council mayor Garry Webber said it was "a sad day for New Zealand".

"Being a 76-year-old, I've been around nearly as long as she has been the Queen. She was crowned in 1953 when I was seven so she's been a part of my life and New Zealand's life for a long period of time."

Webber said the Queen would be remembered for her grace and elegance and as a "role model for humanity".

"I think on the way of life of New Zealand, she has been that consistent figurehead of sensibility and democracy."

Image 1 of 19 : Queen Elizabeth II with Mayor of Rotorua Ray Boord, followed by the Duke of Edinborugh and Prince Charles walking down the Rotorua Lake reserve, in 1977. Photo/RDP Staff Photographer

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell said the Queen lived her life with distinguished grace and humility.

"As sovereign, she gave 70 years of selfless service and dedication to the Commonwealth and ensured stability and consistency during some incredibly turbulent times.

"My thoughts are with her family as they come together to mourn and celebrate her incredible life and reign."

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller said the Queen was a "profoundly remarkable woman".

She led a life "infused with privilege yet lived day by day for over 70 years in selfless service of us all".

"[This was] a lifelong demonstration of values that resonate even more distinctly today than in 1952. May she rest in peace."

Tauranga's Killarney Rest Home nurse manager Lesley Foord said they were supporting their residents "one on one" in light of the Queen's death.

"We've had some tears, we've had some very sad people," she said.

"A couple of them have just been sitting and crying and they've talked about how special she was."

Flag at half mast this morning at the Elizabeth St roundabout in Tauranga. Photo / Megan Wilson

Closer to the funeral, the rest home may have some kind of memorial, she said.

Tauranga resident Anna Solich, who moved from England in 2007, said the news had come as a shock.

While Solich did not consider herself a royalist, she said growing up in England "she has always been part of your life".

"It's very sad - we have grown up with her".

Suzanne Moran, of Rotorua, said the Queen had been a feature of everybody's life in "one way or another".

"It will be a bit strange she is not there anymore."

"The Queen has had a wonderful long life and died peacefully with her family around her. I am sure that is what she would have wanted." she said.

Mount Maunganui RSA president Arthur King said: "I think the Queen's death is sad for the whole world, what she has done in the past 70 years has been incredible.

"I think a lot of people will react to her death as they would to their own grandmother passing."

Queen Elizabeth leaves the surf club carnival at Mt Maunganui, Tauranga, on February 13, 1963.

British expat Daniel Snelling, who is moving to Tauranga next week, said the Queen's death was "along the same lines, if not bigger, than the passing of Princess Diana".

"Since around 11am UK time when they announced that Her Royal Highness The Queen was under medical supervision I could tell something wasn't quite right.

"Then the siblings to the Queen were flying into Aberdeen which gave us all in the UK only one thing to really think. It was time to say goodbye to the monarch."

Snelling said he worked with the Royal Air Force Royal Squadron for a few months at the Royal Air Force Northolt in the United Kingdom.

One memory he had of the Queen was "seeing the Queen board flights with corgis in tow."

He had never met her personally but said she was "a very down to earth lady".

Queen's visit to Tauranga

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, visited Tauranga and Mount Maunganui on February 9, 1963.

It was their first trip to New Zealand in a decade.

Travelling on the Royal Yacht, Britannia, people climbed Mauao and lined the streets in their Sunday best to see them.

An official welcome was held at Memorial Park in the Sound Shell.

Later, the royal group attended a Surf Carnival at Mount Maunganui.

The Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre opened in Tauranga's Memorial Park in 1967.

The Queen and the duke also visited Bay of Plenty tourism mecca Rotorua four times during her reign.

Their first visit was part of the 46-town "honeymoon tour" of New Zealand in the summer of 1953/54, when they spent the first four days of the New Year in Rotorua.

A Māori welcome performance at Arawa Park on January 2 drew thousands of spectators.

The Queen gave a speech, drawing gasps of surprise and cheers when she ended it with a few words of te reo: "kia ora koutou".

The couple returned to Rotorua for short visits in 1974 and 1977.

They came separately in 1995, with the Queen visiting the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute and Whakarewarewa.

The Queen's funeral is expected to take place within 10 to 12 days and be attended by state officials from all over the world.

After the service, the coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle and then finally to St George's Chapel, where she will likely be laid to rest next to her father, King George VI.

Queen Elizabeth's death leads to Prince Charles ascending to the throne.

He expected to take the name King Charles III. His wife Camilla will be known as Queen Consort.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor came to the throne at the age of 25, upon the death of her father.

Queen Elizabeth II attends the launch of The Queen's Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022, the XXII Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace on October 07, 2021 in London. Photo / Getty

She was the first reigning monarch to come to New Zealand and made 10 visits in total, favouring the brightly coloured outfits she chose for all her public duties.

The Queen had four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

In April 2021, she lost her husband, at the age of 99.