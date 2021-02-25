Lion Foundation invests more than $640,000 back into Bay of Plenty communities

The Lion Foundation Regional Grants Committee for the Bay of Plenty met in early February and awarded $647,523 to Bay of Plenty organisations.
Included in those grants were:
• Tarawera High School - $14,278 towards their driver education programme.
• Katikati Cricket Club - $75,000 towards replacements groundskeeper gear destroyed by fire.
• Rotorua Intermediate School - $29,435 towards a replacement van.
• Tipu Waiariki Charitable Trust - $20,000 towards a remote-controlled mulcher.
• Graeme Dingle Foundation WBoP - $85,000 towards salaries.
• Grief Support Services - $23,337 towards Counsellors salaries.
• Linkt Community Trust - $10,000 towards lease costs.
• Tauranga Jazz Society - $21,282 towards costs of National Jazz Festival April 2021.
• Blue Light Edgecumbe - $18,577 towards a new car for their Driver Navigation Programme.
• Otakiri School $38,828 towards digital learning equipment.
• One Taupō Trust - $30,000 towards the costs of the Winter Light Trail.
• Surf Life Saving NZ – Eastern Region $80,000 towards salaries.
• Whakatāne Indoor Bowls Association - $11,882 towards operating costs.
The total amount awarded across the Waikato/Bay of Plenty region for February was $1,192,706.
The total granted NZ wide was $4,575,163 to 277 organisations.