Tauranga Rotary Book Sale offers 'huge variety' of books, puzzles and jigsaws

Thousands of books, including a single donation of about 500 titles, have been alphabetised, categorised and labelled ready for the Rotary Tauranga Book Sale next week.

The annual sale is now in its 33rd year and volunteers have been working for the past six weeks preparing for it.

Convener Ann Pritchard said club members and volunteers had sorted all the items and priced them.

"There's a huge variety of books all categorised and labelled so it will be very easy to find things."

The non-fiction section has 24 categories and the fiction books are in alphabetical order.

Pritchard said thousands of books had been donated - one man came with about 500 books in his car.

One popular book was Buller's Birds books, she said.

The sale will also include children's books, jigsaws, music and art.

Pritchard said money raised would go towards nominated causes, and often went to Hospice, Child Cancer Foundation and other good causes.

She said the sale was always a great weekend and that the club thanked the community for its contributions.

Past president Ross Prestidge has been involved with the book sale since it began 33 years ago.

He said the most they had raised was just over $100,000 a few years ago, and that a lot of people from out of the city came to the sale.



The details

• What: Annual Rotary Tauranga Book Sale

• When: Friday, March 5, 3pm to 8pm, and Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7 from 9am to 4.30pm.

• Where: Harvard Way Coolstore, opposite Classic Flyers

The drop off points for books until Sunday, February 28

• Caltex Greerton

• Caltex Bayfair

• Caltex Katikati

• Caltex Welcome Bay

• Z Energy Bethlehem

• Z Energy Hewletts Rd

• Z Energy 11th Ave

• Wet and Forget Chapel St

• Ray White Cherrywood

• Challenge Service Station Omokoroa

• Farmlands Te Puna

• Stash it Papamoa

• Philips Garage Fraser St

• 20 Ririnui St Maungatapu

• 24 Montana Drive, Pyes Pa