Should new e-bike riders over 50 take a safety course? Photo / Getty Images

I see that e-bikes are becoming an issue. I don't agree that people over 50 should have safety training, as one reader suggested based on their experience that relying on trial and error can have unforeseen unfortunate outcomes (Letters, Jan 12).

That is like saying you can't get a driver's license unless you have had a mental test and that won't happen.

All bike riders should have to pay - like in other countries - to use the road.

In my opinion, they expect everything for nothing and are going to push up ACC levies that the general public pay on top of their tax.

If cyclists had to pay, except for school students, they would be identifiable by a payment disc or the like on the bike so that any stupid antics can be reported, and penalties handed out, like road users.

Then they will know what the footpath is for.



Graham Holloway

Gate Pa

Enjoying the ride at 68

A letter-writer recommended anyone over 50 should not be able to buy an e-bike unless they have done an ACC-approved course.

In my view, this is ageism and also discourages personal responsibility.

After some research and a test ride, I bought an e-bike at age 68 years. I thoroughly enjoy riding it both on cycle routes through towns and off-road. Why should I have had to do a course?

There is a course for older people returning to cycling run through Parksyde in Rotorua. A great option for those who choose it.

Brian Pickering

Rotorua