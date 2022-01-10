Letters to the editor: New senior e-bike riders need safety training

E-bikes are increasingly popular among older Kiwis. Photo / Getty Images

It's time legislation is required that people over, say, 50 years of age without proof of having successfully attended an ACC-approved cycle safety course, be precluded from trial or purchase of an e-bike.

I regret to advise that relying solely on trial and error can have unforeseen, unfortunate and avoidable outcomes once you realise you are dealing with a different beast and you don't bounce like you did before all these years accumulated.

Good luck to all. You're likely to need it.

B Anderson

Bethlehem

Put roofs to use

How many roofs exist in the Western Bay of Plenty?

We should collect residential roof water and use it for flushing toilets, gardens and vehicle washing and a big part of the current water shortage problem will be solved.

Utilise the technology available and start making the water potable and 90 per cent of the millions of dollars already spent would never have needed to be.

Collecting roof water will not negatively impact upon ecosystems, quite the contrary.

The Prime Minister might like to look at the possibilities of how such an approach would benefit New Zealand.

L. Kelvin O'Hara

Te Puke

