Letters to the editor: New senior e-bike riders need safety training
2 minutes to read
E-bikes are increasingly popular among older Kiwis. Photo / Getty Images
Bay of Plenty Times
It's time legislation is required that people over, say, 50 years of age without proof of having successfully attended an ACC-approved cycle safety course, be precluded from trial or purchase of an e-bike.
I regretto advise that relying solely on trial and error can have unforeseen, unfortunate and avoidable outcomes once you realise you are dealing with a different beast and you don't bounce like you did before all these years accumulated.
Good luck to all. You're likely to need it.
B Anderson Bethlehem
Put roofs to use
How many roofs exist in the Western Bay of Plenty?
We should collect residential roof water and use it for flushing toilets, gardens and vehicle washing and a big part of the current water shortage problem will be solved.
Utilise the technology available and start making the water potable and 90 per cent of the millions of dollars already spent would never have needed to be.
Collecting roof water will not negatively impact upon ecosystems, quite the contrary.