Is this so-called fun justified when for our animals’ real suffering, stress, and injuries are an absolute certainty every year?

It’s time for a ban.

Heather Loughlin

Matua

Have your say on aquatic centre

Tauranga City Council has asked us all to fill out its survey on the upcoming new aquatic facility at Memorial Park.

That’s great but what worries me is enough people filling it out.

I hope they are, otherwise we will end up with another Baywave.

What the Bay of Plenty needs is an Olympic-style complex with eight-lane, 50m pools, a full springboard and platform diving facilities – not 25m pools which are a waste of effort.

Even in the 1940s and 1950s, Rotorua had the Blue Baths with diving platforms and many swimming and diving carnivals were held there. I know because as a lad I won the Auckland Provincial Junior Diving Cup there.

Those days are long gone. Unfortunately, the old Blue Baths are no more but now is the time to bring swimming and diving competitors back from all over New Zealand, not to mention just the Bay.

Like rugby, swimming is a spectator sport and brings the public in.

By all means, include a learners’ pool but a bomb pool would be a bit over the top. I imagine a youth inadvertently bombing someone else in the pool.

Whatever, people have your say.

James Newman

Mount Maunganui

US now has an autocracy

For the first time, the US has a President who has absolute power with the Senate and House of Representatives being controlled by his party and a Supreme Court ruling that he can do as he pleases with impunity.

The US could now easily be thought of as an autocracy, just like China and Russia.

Still, that could be a cause for some relief, as the democratic US has always railed against the evils of autocracies, and caused wars because of them.

John Pakes

Rotorua

