A reader says Health NZ should buy the properties affected by the Tauranga Hospital expansion. Photo / NZME

OPINION

I understand the concern of neighbours about the proposed Tauranga Hospital expansion regarding the lack of light.

Why doesn't Health NZ buy the affected properties with an excellent monetary package so the affected residents are able to move and also be paid for their inconvenience?

Under no circumstances should the racecourse be used.

Graham Holloway

Gate Pa

Sentences lack sense

Home detention for bashing an elderly man and in another case home detention for raping four girls.



What is the point of having a court case when the offenders' lives go on as they did before?

I have always thought about what police feel when such a sentence is handed down - after all, they have spent so much time getting the cases to court.

Wendy Galloway

Omokoroa

Roadworks pain seen

For the first time in what seems like ages, I had the occasion to drive along much of Cameron Rd in the city.

I saw first hand what a great inconvenience the roadworks are and why so many people are complaining.

I understand this project requires millions of dollars that we have paid in rates.

If, when the project is complete, it can move the vast increase in traffic volume more efficiently than previously, I guess it will have been worth it.

Somehow I have my doubts that that will be achieved.

Ian Young

Papamoa Beach

