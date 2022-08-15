Incarceration is not enough for serious crimes, writes a reader. Photo / NZME

Incarceration is not enough for serious crimes, writes a reader. Photo / NZME



Let's get on with it and put proven offenders over the bench.

Six of the best will brighten their ideas up and they are unlikely to become habitual offenders.

If they are so stupid as not to remedy their antisocial behaviour, they may be reminded that the cane will come out of the cabinet again without fail.

In the event of serious crime requiring incarceration, the accompaniment of hard labour must be a given, without exception.

Antisocial behaviour must ensure CMT (Character, Motivation Training) and reinstall socially acceptable behaviour in the character where it is missing.

Give the mission to the military.

Run it past our political aspirants and establish where the intestinal fortitude exists.

B. Anderson

Bethlehem

Irony not lost on city

I suppose it was with a sense of irony that the Bay of Plenty Times chose to publish a column about the importance of local government voting (August 9).

The headline reads: "Your vote is a precious thing".

Try telling that to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who removed our elected councillors.

R. Rimmer

Tauranga

MP hits a nerve

Could it be that Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma, despite being acclaimed by his leader as "a valued member" of the Labour Party team, has hit a raw nerve with some fellow team members?

The silence or the muted comments would suggest that despite his team membership, as of Monday, he could have a chilly wait on the bench.

Is the somewhat miniaturised Titanic about to hit another iceberg?

A.D. Kirby

Pāpāmoa

