Letters to the editor: No reason for the proposed 6.5% rates rise

Tauranga City Council meets to start thrashing out a long-term plan. Photo / George Novak

As reported on the front page on the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend, there will be a 6.5 per cent increase to Tauranga City ratepayers because of the new rubbish collection.

They say that the additional $230 charge is cheaper than what we have now. If this is so, then with the cost of the existing one, which is being discontinued, the charge for this should be deducted as that service is no longer available.

Then there should be no rate rise as there would be a surplus.

They also state that some residents don't want the new system. I would say most do not.

However, they go on to say that the council would be listening to what residents wanted.

Great. They have asked to keep the present system.

Again, no reason for the proposed 6.5 per cent rate rise.

Adrian Fensom

Bellevue

All debate should be through the chair

As Parliament went into recess this week, the Speaker of the House Hon Trevor Mallard gave important advice to new MPs.

The advice was to study the standing orders of Parliament. Standing orders guide every local government in NZ too.

I do believe Tauranga would not be in the sad position it is today if standing orders were respected and adopted by all elected members because it would have stopped the personality clashes, and the dreadful interruptions from members of the public during council meetings.

A council chamber is a place to be respected, where issues are debated, and elected councillors are focused on the issue before them. It is never the place for criticising one's peers.

All debate should be through the chair and not to the public gallery.

So, thank you Mr Speaker for highlighting such important advice of Standing Orders.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem