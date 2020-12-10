Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Apologies losing their meaning

3 minutes to read

Apologies for past grievances lose their meanings, suggests a reader. Photo / Stock image

Bay of Plenty Times

We frequently hear these days of apologies given or demanded, to the point that the situation is getting totally out of control and losing all its true origins and meaning.

Firstly, and most importantly, an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.