Letters to the editor: Apologies losing their meaning

Apologies for past grievances lose their meanings, suggests a reader. Photo / Stock image

We frequently hear these days of apologies given or demanded, to the point that the situation is getting totally out of control and losing all its true origins and meaning.

Firstly, and most importantly, an apology given today through duress or demand is totally worthless and certainly does not qualify as genuine.

An apology given for an event or perceived misdemeanour decades, or even in some cases hundreds of years ago, is also meaningless – how can someone today have any idea of the circumstances that gave rise to the situation where an apology is suddenly now appropriate?

And what arrogance to assume the reasons are now better known than originally, they are not.

Most apologies given in today's world have lost all proper meaning and as a result are valueless, call it a sop to modern pathetic moral sensibility.

An apology offered, the correct way of doing it and properly made, is very humbling and ironically can often give impetus to a better future relationship.

So, as a resolution for the coming year, and for the future in general, let all of us take a deep breath before making what has become an absurd demand for an act of contrition.

Philip Hickling

Pāpāmoa

Commissioners good for city

The appointment of commissioners to replace the city's elected members should be good for Tauranga.

Hopefully they will be qualified under s90A(i) of the Team Report (for example - have completed the Institute of Directors residential course) and not act like some elected members as per s39 of the Team Report: "The Team observed a number of briefing meetings where a number of councillors are present, but not necessarily engaged. Use of electronic devices during meetings is common. Councillors have been observed to be sending text messages and emails during briefing sessions, and during committee and council meetings."

Not having to worry about pleasing voters, the commissioners should be able to make the hard decisions about funding the 10-year plan ($2 billion shortfall) by cutting both projects and staff.

Allan Gifford

Tauranga

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz