A reader calls foul on people criticising children from the sidelines of sports games. Photo / Getty Images

What a delight to stand on the sidelines of the football field watching young boys and girls really enjoying their sport.

What was not delightful at one game, from my perspective, was the constant, extremely loud haranguing and criticising of the children in the opposing team by an adult.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with shouting encouragement, but please keep it positive.

I believed it just made it so unpleasant for all onlookers and players.

Our kids look to us to set an example of good sportsmanship. Please, keep it positive and pleasant.

Linda Collicott

Tauranga

Ferry questions remain

Regarding the proposed Omokoroa ferry service (News, June 23): interesting, but as a New Zealand master mariner with wide fast ferry experience in all capacities (and as a Tauranga ratepayer) I need convincing that this project would be commercially viable and without operational subsidy.

Environmental - for example, erosion and wake-wash - issues can arise with perhaps speed restrictions to also bedevil the operation. History has not been kind.

For commuters, cost-effective, reliable and on-time scheduling reigns.

Let's see how this evolves.

Linton Heatley

Tauriko

GST adds far too much

I am very disappointed with the Government for not removing the GST from vegetables and other essential foods.

GST adds far too much to the cost of living - the most annoying is the GST added to the price of petrol after the tax has been applied, thus making us pay tax on tax.

It is time for the Government to re-appraise the administration of GST - if it wishes to make the cost of living affordable.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

