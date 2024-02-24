Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Government should not reinstate prescription charges

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
One reader sees no reason why this current Government should return to charging for scripts. Photo / 123rf

One reader sees no reason why this current Government should return to charging for scripts. Photo / 123rf

Following the recent election result and subsequent agreements with three political parties, I have been watching the decisions of this Government carefully.

The proposed reintroduction of prescription charges is one proposal I object to strongly.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times