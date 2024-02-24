One reader sees no reason why this current Government should return to charging for scripts. Photo / 123rf

Following the recent election result and subsequent agreements with three political parties, I have been watching the decisions of this Government carefully.

The proposed reintroduction of prescription charges is one proposal I object to strongly. Even though people aged 65 and over and people on community cards will be exempt from charges, it still leaves a huge number of people with the prospect of paying for their scripts.

The dropping of charges by the previous Government was for a very good reason - to ensure people could get their appropriate medications. I see no reason why this current Government should return to charging for scripts.

M I Rowland

Tauranga

Heartened by the new Govt’s educational priority

Rob Rattenbury’s addiction to writing (Opinion, February 19) is always entertaining.

I may not agree, but it fosters thought and his literary construction entertains. I confess to a similar addiction, and apart from some published articles around leisure boating themes many years ago, only realised this since I retired. It’s an emotional outlet, my themes to date are generally social commentary in nature, so tend to release frustration at what I consider wrong or foolish – change the world to my way kind of stuff.

It probably comes from a love of reading. I’ve usually got two books on the go at once and of late I’m reading some of the classics, Thomas Hardy, Rudyard Kipling, Dostoyevsky and even waded through War and Peace a while ago. Sadly I find few people read and it’s been estimated that fewer than a third read a complete book after they’ve left school.

I’m heartened by the new Government’s educational priority – the “3 Rs’” which is certainly a step in the right direction.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

Facing a death spiral

“When did we turn a blind eye to petty crime” and “Don’t help normalise violence” were two article headings on pages 10 and 11, side by side, (Opinion, January 24).

Having just watched presentations from the ARC Conference (Association For Responsible Citizenship), it would appear that as a nation we are right up there with the rest in facing a death spiral.

The arguments presented point out that our failings in having turned our backs on the teachings of the Judeo/Christian values that helped bring about civilisation, democracy, freedom, peace and justice to a world that has prospered but taken for granted the foundations from which they were inherited.

“Thou shalt not be a false witness against your neighbour” and “Love your neighbour as yourself” are just some of the words of wisdom found in the Holy Bible, now regarded by many as irrelevant and outdated.

“When people do not accept divine guidance they run wild. But whoever obeys the law is joyful.” (Proverbs 28:19).

G J Parker

Rotorua

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz