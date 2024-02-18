Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Why writing is an addiction - Rob Rattenbury

Rob Rattenbury
By
4 mins to read
Writing a novel is harder than Rob Rattenbury anticipated. Photo / 123rf

Writing a novel is harder than Rob Rattenbury anticipated. Photo / 123rf

Opinion

For me, 2024 may be an interesting year.

I am struggling with a fiction work. I am not a make-believe kind of guy normally but I thought how hard can it be? It’s hard.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle