Clinical leaders are getting more and more responsibilities put on them, taking away the ability to support staff. Photo / Vladimir Fedotov

Clinical leaders are getting more and more responsibilities put on them, taking away the ability to support staff. Photo / Vladimir Fedotov

My nursing role is managing frontline staff in their day-to-day practices. My duties have become increasingly numerous, as clinical leaders are getting more and more responsibilities put on us that take away our ability to support staff.

That’s why the frustration of seeing general practice nurses excluded from the Government’s pay parity announcement is immense. How and why Health Minister Andrew Little came to the conclusion that there’s no evidence of a pay difference with Te Whatu Ora is beyond my understanding.

Plunket nurses have been included in the pay parity but are having to wait half a year to receive it.

We are frontline. We need to be valued. My nurses can do anything that a hospital nurse can do, but their most amazing skill is communication.

Our Plunket nurses are working with families with very high complexities including gangs, poverty, drug and alcohol use, mental health, and family violence.

We are privileged to be invited into the homes. Our nurses connect, make relationships and have the biggest role in improving health and wellbeing. We wear social worker hats.

Our nurses have had to complete post-graduate papers.

Pay parity with Te Whatu Ora nurses is a must.

We are all nurses.

Annie Fisher-Van der Veen

Senior designated nurse, Bay of Plenty

Ratepayers should reject non-consulted rates increases

I would like to express my thanks to the Bay of Plenty Times and Samantha Motion for her excellent column on Tauranga ratepayers not being consulted on the Annual Plan (Opinion, December 17).

Every Tauranga ratepayer should read this column, which endorses former councillor John Robson’s comments reported previously.

This decision, in my opinion, shows that it is time for Tauranga ratepayers to have their democracy restored and to reject any increase in their rates until such time as these increases are confirmed by elected representatives.

R Rimmer

Tauranga

Dawn Picken inspiring

Dawn Picken (News, December 3, & 17) is utterly beautiful both inside and out.

But that’s what makes gems and jewels so precious.

An inspiring woman with a generous spirit that always helps others.

Aesthetically beautiful, and a living gift to humanity. Truth and beauty go hand in hand.

This is why funding for hospice and palliative care is so important, and Dawn Picken reminds us that angels do exist in human form.

E Smith

Waitakere

Berm parking ban ridiculous

We find it ridiculous to ban berm parking and fine people with the present lack of parking in downtown Tauranga - along with all the roading and building improvements going on.

Is Tauranga City Council trying to drive small businesses out of existence through lack of parking?

Biddy and Hugh McCarroll

Pyes Pa

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz