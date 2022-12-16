Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Samantha Motion: Tauranga City Council wants more ratepayer money, minus the consultation

Samantha Motion
By
4 mins to read
The council's decision not to consult on its Annual Plan will surprise some. Photo / 123rf

The council's decision not to consult on its Annual Plan will surprise some. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Last weekend, Tauranga was struck by a Christmas crime as some selfish Grinches nicked most of a golden reindeer from Bethlehem Town Centre.

What a person could want with a three-legged reindeer statue also

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times