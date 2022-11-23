Letters to the editor: Council, leave roundabout as it is

9th Ave and Cameron Rd roundabout. Photo / File

With all the disruptions we have endured over the past year on Cameron Rd, a significant plus has been how the 9th Ave roundabout has continued to work okay.

Yet, Tauranga City Council wants to install lights for which the poles have already been erected.

I predicted in my submissions against this that this would be a disaster in terms of congestion and this is still my view.

It is not too late for Tauranga City to change its mind and leave it as is.

The other aspect is roundabouts are safer than traffic lights in terms of the point that any crashes are notably less serious.

Bill Capamagian

Tauranga

Opportunity lost

My husband and I went to the World of Musicals show Monday night at Baycourt - and it was a fantastic show.

We thought we would go for a meal at a restaurant first.

We walked along The Strand and could only find four restaurants open; with most, we would have to sit outside.

In my view, what a waste of opportunity for restaurants, the show was a sell-out and there was a matinee a lot of people would have liked a meal before or after the show.

I realise staff shortages are a problem.

Wendy Galloway

Ōmokoroa

Government is stable and productive in comparison

Breaking news in the UK the other day was that inflation was at 11.1 per cent.

New Zealand has 7.2 per cent - nearly a 4 per cent difference.

Imagine the amount of food to be bought with that.

Many people whine about the Government here but ours is stable and productive compared to there. We are protected from frightening prices in food as well as fuel and yet many people complain and expect the return of some rosy existence that never existed.

They’re like people stepping out on crossings without looking, the cars are still coming and it’s only the Government’s measures that are stopping us from getting run over.

F B Sullivan

Greerton

