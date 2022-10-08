Len Salt will be Thames Coromandel District's new mayor. Photo / Supplied

Len Salt is poised to be installed as Thames Coromandel District Council's new mayor after receiving 4265 votes by the point where 90 per cent of the vote had been counted at 4pm on Saturday.

Salt received over 2000 votes more than the next candidate, John Freer, with 2136.

Salt said he put his campaign success down to "really doing my homework. I put a lot of research into issues, and getting out and talking to people."

Salt added that his journey to becoming mayor started three years ago, after working on community projects like the Mercury Bay Resource Recovery Centre Trust. He said he would like to acknowledge the support of his wife of 27 years, Svargo, who he calls his "biggest supporter."

Salt said his first order of business will be to meet with council officials and hammer out a schedule, and then to take a look at the annual plan and the Shoreline Management and Waste Management programs.

Full results below:

Len Salt - 4265

John Freer - 2136

Cherie Staples - 1548

Steve Hart - 862

Ron Julian - 851

Eric Carter - 599

Peter Pinkham - 467

With the race to be councillor for the Coromandel-Colville Ward a fait accompli after John Morrissey was elected unopposed, interest centred on Mercury Bay, where Rekha Giri-Percival was elected first of three councillors after leading the pack with 1944 votes, 356 ahead of John Grant, and Deli Connel.

In Whangamata, Auckland lawyer Gary Gotlieb is joined by Terry Walker. Robyn Sinclair secured 2288 votes in Thames, ahead of Martin Rosley and Peter Revell.

Councillors:

Coromandel-Colville WARD (One councillor):

John Morrissey (Elected unopposed)

Mercury Bay WARD (Three councillors):

1) Rekha Giri-Percival - 1944

2) John Grant - 1592

3) Deli Connell - 1330

Candice Van de Ven - 1159

Grahame Christian - 780

Ivan Steenhuis - 596

Caroline Hobman - 402

South Eastern WARD (Two councillors):

1) Gary Gotlieb - 1644

2) Terry Walker - 1501

Chris New - 1247

Reuben Van Dorsten - 997

Thames WARD (Three councillors):

1) Robyn Sinclair - 2288

2) Martin Rodley - 1906

3) Peter Revell - 1831

Warren Sly - 1036

Phillip Bridge - 679

Jenny Arnold - 645

Patrick O'Brien - 616

Community Board Members:

Coromandel-Colville COMMUNITY BOARD (Four Community Board members):

1) Gavin Jeffcoat - 718

2) Kim Brett - 623

3) Jean Ashby - 587

4) James Davis - 585

Pamela Grealey - 362

Shirley Mangakahia - 282

Abby Morgan - 215

Alasdair Macdonald - 123

Mercury Bay COMMUNITY BOARD (Four Community Board members):

1) Peter MacKenzie - 2083

2) Krissy Robinson - 1752

3) Bess Kingi - 1613

4) Caroline Hobman - 1274

Billie Hunter - 1156

Tairua-Pāuanui COMMUNITY BOARD (Four Community Board members):

1) Warwick Brooks - 961

2) Chris New - 936

3) Cath Wightman - 886

4) Barry Roberts - 827

Nathaniel Blomfield - 656

Thames COMMUNITY BOARD (Four Community Board members):

1) Adrian Catran - 2219

2) Holly MacKenzie - 1892

3) Rob Johnston - 1629

4) Kishan Raikwar - 1509

Fiona Cameron - 1457

Chris Dale - 1015

Peter Thomas - 865

Kara-Leah Grant - 809

Whangamatā COMMUNITY BOARD (Four Community Board members):

1) Dave Ryan - 1353

2) Denis Beaver - 1233

3) Mark Drury - 1186

4) Neil Evans - 900

Aimee Sorrell - 420