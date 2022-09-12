Land reclassification needed to progress development

Artist's impressions of what a proposed cultural centre at Gate Pa, Pukehinahina, could look like. Images / First Principles Architects & Interiors

A cultural and historic centre that will play a key role in providing economic, educational and tourism opportunities for Tauranga needs community input to help take the next step.



A partial reclassification of reserve land is needed to enable Ngāi Tamarāwaho and the Pukehinahina Charitable Trust to develop the Pukehinahina Gate Pā Cultural and Historic Centre on part of the Gate Pā Recreation Reserve, the Tauranga City Council says.



The council is encouraging people to have their say on a proposal to reclassify part of the land on Cameron Rd from recreation reserve to historic reserve, in accordance with the Reserves Act 1977.



The partial reclassification proposal is for about 20 per cent of the reserve, or 0.615 hectares. The rest of the reserve (about 2.385ha) will remain as recreation reserve. This piece of land is at 1085 Cameron Rd, and is the site of the former Gate Pā Bowling Club.



The proposed partial reclassification area is shown in purple and labelled as 'Proposed Area'. Image / Supplied

The Crown-owned reserve is managed by the council and protected under the Reserves Act. The council doesn't need it for any other projects.



Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said it was important that the community had the chance to share their views on the reclassification proposal.



"The Battle of Gate Pā played a key role in the history of our region and we believe the proposed Pukehinahina Gate Pā Cultural and Historic Centre would not only bring that part of our shared heritage into sharp focus, but contribute significantly to community wellbeing by providing economic, educational and tourism opportunities," Tolley said.



"The proposed site is close to schools, businesses and the Kōpurererua Valley Reserve, and it's in the centre of the Te Papa Peninsula, where an extra 15,000 people will make their home over the next 30 years."

The council's chief financial officer Paul Davidson said the reclassification, if approved, would allow lease talks to start with the hapū and the trust, followed by public notification once a proposed lease was agreed.



"If the partial reclassification is confirmed, council staff will initiate discussions with Ngāi Tamarāwaho and the Pukehinahina Charitable Trust on the conditions that would be required to lease the land for the purposes of the cultural and historic centre."





How the community can have their say:

Fill out an online submission form at www.tauranga.govt.nz/gatepareserve

Download a pdf submission form at www.tauranga.govt.nz/gatepareserve

Email: gatepareserve@tauranga.govt.nz

Pick up the proposal or submission form at any council library or customer service centre

Freepost your submission to: Freepost Authority Number 370, Tauranga City Council, Gate Pā Reserve Reclassification, Private Bag 12022, Tauranga 3143.

The consultation on the reclassification ends at 5pm, Wednesday October 12, 2022. Council staff will collate submissions in preparation for a hearing on November 7. Deliberations will take place on November 28, and a decision on the proposal was expected before Christmas.



For more information, please visit the council's website at www.tauranga.govt.nz/gatepareserve

