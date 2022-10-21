MetService National weather: October 19th - 22nd.

Whether you want to have an icecream by the beach, go for a mountain bike ride or brave the waves for your first spring swim, the Bay of Plenty has you covered this Labour weekend.

MetService has predicted bright and sunny skies from Friday to Monday with temperatures peaking at 22C in Tauranga and 21C in Rotorua.

MetService meteorologist Louis Fernandes said a fast-moving cold front had affected most of the country on Friday but would be followed by a "big ridge of high pressure" creating clear and settled conditions.

"Something that might catch people off guard is it's going to be chilly on Saturday morning. The minimum temperature for Rotorua is 1 degree with the potential for frost."

But aside from an early and evening chill, Fernandes said lots of sunshine was expected across the weekend with temperatures climbing and light wind.

"It will be a great weekend for outdoor activities and even a trip to the beach. You might catch a tan but remember to put sunscreen on first."

The weather will give visitors and locals alike a chance to experience some of the events happening across the Bay.

Forecast for the weekend is for sunshine and light wind conditions. Photo / NZME

In Rotorua the Whaka100 will attract 2600 mountain bikers. In the Western Bay at Trustpower Arena, QEYC and the Mount Sports Centre teams will be battling it out on the court for the annual HoopNation Classic tournament.

For those looking for a less sporty long weekend experience, there are also markets and festivals to explore.

The Re:Generate Fashion Market at Mount Maunganui, the Lake Tarawera Spring Fair and Tauranga's Vegan Vibes festival at Soper Reserve are a few local examples.

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Bay of Plenty police are reminding travellers to be safe.

The Lake Tarawera Spring Fair will bring a festive atmosphere to the lakeside on Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Photo / Supplied

Police will be patrolling major North Island routes with a focus on poor driver behaviour.

Bay of Plenty District commander Superintendent Tim Anderson, who is leading the operation, said more than 200 officers would be involved across five regions.

"This is ultimately about reducing the harm caused on our roads.

"We are all human and make mistakes sometimes – whether that's missing a corner, coming across another road user in your path or finding an animal on the road.

"But the severity of the harm that results will be greatly reduced by choosing not to speed, never drinking and driving, and making sure everyone is wearing their seatbelt."

Transport agency director of regional relationships David Speirs said everyone needed to do their part to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend.

"Check your vehicle is safe to drive. Check your tyres, wipers, lights and indicators, and ensure you have a valid warrant of fitness before you leave," Speirs said.

"Drive to the conditions, whether it's the weather, the road you're on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

"Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely, and take regular breaks to stay alert."

Business owners are also gearing up for a busy weekend.

Mariah Whittaker, co-owner of Mount Maunganui's Sea People plant-based icecream, said they had noticed a growing number of people flocking to the Mount on weekends.

"It's been great to see more people wandering the streets and enjoying the sun.

"It's nice seeing people from all walks of life, from all around New Zealand discover us."

Whittaker said Sea People's most popular icecream flavour was dark chocolate and sea salt.

Mariah Whittaker and Allan Blondeau are the proud owners of Mount Maunganui's Sea People plant-based icecream. Photo / Supplied

Tearrific owner Chris Senerpida said the last long weekend was the best they'd had "and I'm expecting a lot more this weekend. My fingers are crossed".

"I love seeing the faces of our customers and their reactions when they start eating or drinking what we serve."

Tearrific owner Chris Senerpida is excited to serve customers by the Rotorua lakefront over the Labour weekend. Photo / Mead Norton

What's on in the Bay of Plenty this Labour weekend?

Rotorua events:

• Whaka100 at Whakarewarewa Forest and Rotorua CBD - October 21-23.

• Kuirau Park Market - Today, 7am to 1pm.

• Lake Tarawera Spring Fair - Tomorrow, 10am to 2pm at Stoney Point Reserve.

• New Zealand's Ford Capri Club's annual general meeting at 10am today at Southern Trust Sportsdrome.

Western Bay events:

• Re:Generate Fashion Market - Monday, Mt Sports Stadium (adults $2, under-12s free)

• Vegan Vibes Tauranga 2022 - Today, Soper Reserve, 10am to 3pm.

• HoopNation Classic Tournament - October 21-24 at Trustpower Arena, QEYC and Mount Sports Centre.

• Bay Salsa Festival - October 21-24 at various venues in Tauranga. Tickets available at the door.