Organiser Trish Coates says the artistic talent in the area is "remarkable". Photo / Supplied

Organiser Trish Coates says the artistic talent in the area is "remarkable". Photo / Supplied

The Waihi Art Group is holding one of its annual exhibitions at the Memorial Hall Waihi over Labour Weekend.

Organiser Trish Coates says: "The exhibition features 20 artists' work and is of a very high standard so you will not be disappointed.

"The variety is quite awesome, covering wildlife, buildings, portraits, animals, abstract and work to make you smile. This is not to be missed if you are looking for original art at very good prices. Even if you have no wall space you will enjoy browsing and chatting with the artists."

The exhibition is on from Saturday through Monday and is open from 9am till 4pm. Entry is a gold coin donation if you have it, and there will also be a raffle.

Do not miss this feast for the eyes, which shows off the remarkable talent there is in our small town.