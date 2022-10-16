Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Lights Trail registrations open

Registrations have begun and will run right up until November 21. Photo / Getty Images

The annual Bay of Plenty Times Christmas is back for 2022 thanks to Tremains Real Estate and The Hits Bay of Plenty.

Registrations have begun and will run right up until November 21. For those wanting to spread some Christmas joy, you can find the registration form below. The more, the merrier.

The trail will be published in the Bay of Plenty Times, giving people an opportunity to visit the festive homes from December 1 to December 17.

All houses that register will be in to win a day to tidy and trim your outdoors, thanks to The Outdoorsman. Plus, this year, thanks to Trustpower, there is a 'Best New Entrant' prize category. New houses to the light trail this year could win a $500 Prezzy Card.