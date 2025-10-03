Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Labour warns ‘it’s getting harder to access healthcare’

Bijou Johnson
Multimedia journalist ·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Labour MPs Dr Ayesha Verrall and Jan Tinetti held a public meeting about the New Zealand health system in Tauranga on October 1. Photo / Bijou Johnson

Labour MPs Dr Ayesha Verrall and Jan Tinetti held a public meeting about the New Zealand health system in Tauranga on October 1. Photo / Bijou Johnson

Labour MP and health spokesperson Dr Ayesha Verrall says healthcare has become “out of reach for even middle New Zealanders”.

Verrall and Tauranga-based Labour MP Jan Tinetti held a public meeting about the health system at The Kollective in Tauranga on Wednesday.

Belinda Lujan-Quilty, a social

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save