New Tauranga Hospital intensive care and high dependency units opened by Health Minister Simeon Brown

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Those at the opening today included (from left) Health Minister Simeon Brown, interim chief nursing officer Julia Braid, Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford and Health NZ's BOP boss, Pauline McGrath. Photo / Brydie Thompson

A $21 million upgrade of Tauranga Hospital’s urgent care units is complete – almost four years after being funded.

Health Minister Simeon Brown today officially opened the new intensive care unit (ICU) and high dependency unit (HDU) in Tauranga, marking a milestone for improving critical care services in the

