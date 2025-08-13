This included adding two ICU beds and four HDU beds and moving the CCU to another floor and expanding it by five beds.

The beds were expected to be ready by April 2022.

When asked what had caused the delay, Brown told the Bay of Plenty Times the key thing was being there to open the expansion.

“The last Government announced a range of projects which were going to be delivered, and actually, we’re getting on and delivering them. That’s our focus.”

Brown said the expansion was “really important” because of the growing population in the Bay of Plenty.

“Separating the coronary care unit from the ICU and HDU means the hospital can plan care better, care for those different patients without having to cancel elective surgeries.”

He said this had been a challenge in the past when there had been a limited number of spaces.

The expansion upgrade increased intensive care and high dependency capacity from 10 to 16 beds on a separate, dedicated floor. Photo / Brydie Thompson

The CCU was now on its own floor with space to expand to 20 beds in the future, which could be used for coronary care or other acute care services as demand required.

This included access to the hospital’s two cardiac catheterisation labs, the second of which opened last month.

The newest lab replaced the hospital’s original suite, which had reached the end of its clinical life after delivering more than 1200 procedures annually since opening in 2017.

“By having the separation of those two [CCU and ICU/HDU], we’re able to plan that care better, and also speed up access to beds by having increased capacity.”

Brown said this was important for emergency departments so patients could be seen quickly.

“It’s critically important for our Government’s target of 95% of patients being seen, admitted, or discharged through an emergency department.”

He said hospitals around the country were making significant progress in improving performance.

Tauranga Hospital’s upgraded ICU featured three negative-pressure rooms, providing additional protection for patients and staff by helping contain infectious diseases when needed.

“I know how important this will be to the staff being able to work in a modern environment with new equipment,” the minister said.

Clinical nurse manager for ICU/HDU Fiona ​Kishor and Health Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Brydie Thompson

“They can provide timely access to quality care, which they want to deliver for patients here in the Bay of Plenty.”

Brown said work was under way for stage one of the Health Infrastructure Plan, which would determine what else was required for Tauranga Hospital.

Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford attended and welcomed the official opening of the new ICU and HDU.

“For too long, limited capacity meant our ICU and HDU were under pressure.”

He said the newly expanded and refurbished facilities would make a huge difference for Bay of Plenty families.

“This upgrade means more beds, better facilities, and faster access to life-saving care when it matters most.”

Rutherford said the project was about ensuring there was a bed and the very best care available for critically ill people.

He said the upgrade would reduce surgery delays, improve patient flow from the emergency department, and help meet targets for shorter emergency stays and faster elective treatments.

“The opening marks a significant step forward for healthcare in the Bay of Plenty – one that will save lives and improve outcomes for years to come.”

Health NZ Te Whatu Ora has been approached for more information about the project delay and budget increase.

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.