Younger sister, Aniwaniwa, said biking was one of the best parts of the TRYathlon because it was fun and you didn’t have to run.
“I was also excited about the swimming because I was like a speedboat. I only used my legs and I was on my back.
Aniwaniwa did a 10km run on her 8th birthday in preparation for the TRYathlon, lots of park runs and said she was feeling confident this year.
“I would’ve come first place. I was feeling confident before I even crossed the finish line.”
When asked if she would participate again next year, Aniwaniwa said she would do it “next year, the year after, and forever”.
With nearly 495,000 Kiwi kids having already participated over the years, the 2024/2025 season marked the 500,000th participant crossing the finish line, which Milly, Te Mateururoa and Aniwaniwa were a part of.