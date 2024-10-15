“Some Kiwis dream of being more than their allotted place in this life, and I believe we need to encourage and support the people that dare to dream big. I’ve portrayed this through a kiwi, born without the wings to fly, but determined to soar through the clouds doing it their own way with flight goggles, a helmet and cardboard wings strapped on.

Tauranga artist Sam Allen, designer of the Born to Soar kiwi.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people’s reactions to the flying kiwi and hope it inspires people to keep dreaming big.”

Teki said his design, Iwi the Kiwi, was about bringing mana, desire and hope for the future.

Local artist Te Arepa Teki and his kiwi design, Iwi the Kiwi.

“Iwi the Kiwi is a representation of a deep connection to our New Zealand culture, heritage, and environment. The ara moana pattern reflecting the ocean, Te Moana Nui A Toi, adds a powerful connection to the sea, while the moko designs reflect the mana and role of iwi as a kaitiaki [guardian] of the land of Aotearoa.”

Tauranga City Council general manager of city development and partnerships Gareth Wallis said in the statement it was exciting to have the Kiwi Art Trail tour launch in Tauranga and create more reasons for people to check out the progress in the city centre.

The Kiwi Art Trail exhibition was launched in Tauranga CBD on Tuesday. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

“The kiwi will help lead a trail around the city centre showcasing the transformation progress. It’s a chance to bring the whole family together, admire the artwork and get those steps in before enjoying a bite to eat at one of the many city centre eateries.”

The free Kiwi Art Trail, developed by Save the Kiwi and Gallagher Insurance with support from Tauranga City Council, will be in Tauranga city centre until November 17. When the trail finishes its North Island tour, each of the kiwi sculptures will be auctioned off and proceeds from the two Tauranga kiwi will go towards local conservation initiatives.































