Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Kiwi Art Trail visits Tauranga CBD, with local artists featured

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
The Kiwi art trail is back this year with support from the Tauranga City Council from Monday, October 14 to Sunday, October 17. Video / Aleyna Martinez

Twenty kiwi sculptures decorated by New Zealand artists have been dotted around Tauranga’s city centre as part of the national Kiwi Art Trail.

The art trail began its North Island tour on Monday in Tauranga, at the start of Save the Kiwi week.

Artists were invited to submit a kiwi design for a chance to be featured in the trail and Sam Allen and Te Arepa Teki were selected from Tauranga.

A kiwi sculpture designed by local artist Sam Allen, titled Born to Soar. Photo / Matter
A kiwi sculpture designed by local artist Sam Allen, titled Born to Soar. Photo / Matter

In Allen’s design Born to Soar, he explored the idea of what a flying kiwi would look like or how the bird might feel seeing other birds soaring above, a media release said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Some Kiwis dream of being more than their allotted place in this life, and I believe we need to encourage and support the people that dare to dream big. I’ve portrayed this through a kiwi, born without the wings to fly, but determined to soar through the clouds doing it their own way with flight goggles, a helmet and cardboard wings strapped on.

Tauranga artist Sam Allen, designer of the Born to Soar kiwi.
Tauranga artist Sam Allen, designer of the Born to Soar kiwi.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people’s reactions to the flying kiwi and hope it inspires people to keep dreaming big.”

Teki said his design, Iwi the Kiwi, was about bringing mana, desire and hope for the future.

Local artist Te Arepa Teki and his kiwi design, Iwi the Kiwi.
Local artist Te Arepa Teki and his kiwi design, Iwi the Kiwi.

Iwi the Kiwi is a representation of a deep connection to our New Zealand culture, heritage, and environment. The ara moana pattern reflecting the ocean, Te Moana Nui A Toi, adds a powerful connection to the sea, while the moko designs reflect the mana and role of iwi as a kaitiaki [guardian] of the land of Aotearoa.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tauranga City Council general manager of city development and partnerships Gareth Wallis said in the statement it was exciting to have the Kiwi Art Trail tour launch in Tauranga and create more reasons for people to check out the progress in the city centre.

The Kiwi Art Trail exhibition was launched in Tauranga CBD on Tuesday. Photo / Aleyna Martinez
The Kiwi Art Trail exhibition was launched in Tauranga CBD on Tuesday. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

“The kiwi will help lead a trail around the city centre showcasing the transformation progress. It’s a chance to bring the whole family together, admire the artwork and get those steps in before enjoying a bite to eat at one of the many city centre eateries.”

The free Kiwi Art Trail, developed by Save the Kiwi and Gallagher Insurance with support from Tauranga City Council, will be in Tauranga city centre until November 17. When the trail finishes its North Island tour, each of the kiwi sculptures will be auctioned off and proceeds from the two Tauranga kiwi will go towards local conservation initiatives.








Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times