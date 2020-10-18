Kiri Gillespie: Tide has changed on Muldoon-style politics

Todd Muller at the Omanu Golf Club. Photo / George Novak

At the Bay of Plenty electorate party on Saturday night, Labour's landslide win throughout the country sent some National party faithful reeling and left some solid red supporters pleased but dumbfounded.

Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark put it best when she said that night the traditionally safe blue seats such as that of the Bay are no longer. Labour is here. The votes that night prove it.

Labour's united and "be kind" approach to campaigning has worked in their favour as Angie Warren-Clark returns as a list MP. Photo / George Novak

I believe the results reflect a changing tide in what people want from the politicians they elect into power.

Successful Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller said as much in a speech to his supporters that night.

"It would be very easy to look for recriminations and look for ways to move forward that are destructive rather than constructive," Muller said.

"The great challenge is that ... we remain humble to the representation of the people who sent us there [to Parliament]."



For National's sake, I tend to agree.

Gone are the days of the needless aggression, constant barbs, condescending lectures that one came to expect from Parliament, particularly in the days of Muldoon.

Granted, anyone else has the right to campaign how they like but I believe the appetite for such politics has changed.

"Be kind" was the mantra drummed into us from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern following the tragic March 15 shootings. We saw shades of this echoed throughout the campaign.

Whether one agrees or not, what a fantastic catalyst to bring real democratic change.

But we should be wary of the almighty power Labour now holds and "being kind" will only go so far in the middle of a recession and global pandemic.

New Zealand needs a strong, united Opposition to hold the new Government to account and Muller has a key role in this.

I hope his vision for moving forward sticks.

The Bay of Plenty is fortunate to have two representatives in the new Government, one on each side of the fence.

Whatever political leanings there may be, Muller and Warren-Clark are passionate and hard-working MPs keen to do what is right for the Bay.

Bay of Plenty voters should be proud.