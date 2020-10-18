Kiri Gillespie: Tide has changed on Muldoon-style politics

At the Bay of Plenty electorate party on Saturday night, Labour's landslide win throughout the country sent some National party faithful reeling and left some solid red supporters pleased but dumbfounded.
Labour list MPAngie Warren-Clark put it best when she said that night the traditionally safe blue seats such as that of the Bay are no longer. Labour is here. The votes that night prove it.
I believe the results reflect a changing tide in what people want from the politicians they elect into power.
Successful Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller said as much in a speech to his supporters that night.
"It would be very easy to look for recriminations and look for ways to move forward that are destructive rather than constructive," Muller said.
"The great challenge is that ... we remain humble to the representation of the people who sent us there [to Parliament]."
For National's sake, I tend to agree.
Gone are the days of the needless aggression, constant barbs, condescending lectures that one came to expect from Parliament, particularly in the days of Muldoon.