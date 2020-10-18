Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Kiri Gillespie: Tide has changed on Muldoon-style politics

2 minutes to read
Todd Muller at the Omanu Golf Club. Photo / George Novak

Todd Muller at the Omanu Golf Club. Photo / George Novak

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

OPINION:

At the Bay of Plenty electorate party on Saturday night, Labour's landslide win throughout the country sent some National party faithful reeling and left some solid red supporters pleased but dumbfounded.

Labour list MP

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.