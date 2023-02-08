Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Kiri Gillespie: Financial caution needed by people who really can’t afford to travel overseas

Kiri Gillespie
By
3 mins to read
Inflation has remained at an annual rate of 7.2 per cent, driven by higher prices for airfares, food and housing-related costs. Video / NZ Herald

Inflation has remained at an annual rate of 7.2 per cent, driven by higher prices for airfares, food and housing-related costs. Video / NZ Herald

On September 12, 2022, New Zealand was finally able to return to a new normal after years of living with a Covid-19 Protection Framework which closed the nation’s borders.

After two years of on-and-off lockdowns,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times