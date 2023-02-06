Kiwis are still travelling overseas despite the rising cost of living and flights. Photo / 123rf

The travel sector is flying in the face of inflation amid the rising cost of flights, with one agent saying business is the busiest it has been in 30 years.

The news comes as international airfares jumped 19 per cent in the final quarter of last year according to Stats NZ, while Air New Zealand reported it carried 50 per cent more passengers last year than in 2021 — up from 8 million to 12.3 million.

House of Travel Pāpāmoa owner-operator Tanya Aitken. Photo / Supplied

Stats NZ’s latest figures also put inflation at 7.2 per cent.

House of Travel Pāpāmoa owner-operator Tanya Aitken said it had doubled its team last year compared with during Covid.

“We are continuing to recruit and grow our team to match the huge consumer demand. Our teams have never been this busy in my 30-year history of working in travel — the resurgence is amazing. Travel agent numbers are still reduced but there is a renewed appreciation for the skills and expertise we bring, so customers want and need our support more than ever.”

There had been an increase in prices while the airlines brought capacity back to pre-Covid levels, and they were also grappling with staffing shortages, which contributed to squeezed capacity.

Some travel markets were affected by the cost of living and inflation “but a large sector of the market are going to travel no matter what, especially after a few years of not being able to do so”.

Bucket-list trips were also coming through daily.

“Life is too short to not ensure you have memories. Cruising is incredibly popular in the Bay of Plenty and we’re finding people are extending their trips to long cruises everywhere over the world. There doesn’t seem to be one region outperforming the others, they are all in hot demand.

“Bucket-list trips like Antarctica are receiving more inquiries than ever. When Disney Cruises in New Zealand launched, we had hundreds of inquiries out of our local market and I have never seen something sell so quickly.”

Galaxy World Travellers Rotorua owner Joanna Corbett. Photo / Andrew Warner

Galaxy World Travellers Rotorua owner Joanna Corbett said it “feels fantastic to be pumping through the positive bookings and leaving all the negatives of Covid behind”.

It had been operating on two advisers throughout Covid and the recovery and it rehired a staff member last week.

“We feel very relieved we do not have to train from scratch.”

She had just helped customers reach Timbuktu in Mali, which was an extreme task.

Corbett was also back from three weeks in Scotland and highlights included Christmas in the West End of London and a one-night stopover in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel where she had breakfast and a morning swim watching the sunrise.

Helloworld Travel Tauranga managing director David Cull said prices had increased across all destinations and availability was limited.

“The main reasons are demand and supply, hotels are not opening the full complex due to lack of staff, airlines are not back to pre-Covid capacity and so there is a demand with less availability coupled with rising fuel prices, labour costs and inflation, prices are higher at present.

“But there are still some really good specials if you are flexible, and prepared to book in advance, especially with the cruise lines.”

World cruises book out very quickly as do the top cabins on a ship and he recommended getting in early.

“I think we will see the inflation bite into our industry but many of our clients are not affected by rising mortgage rates, in fact they are earning more income now due to interest rates. They have also been starved of travel for two and half years so many have those funds to spend now.”

Cull had brought back two staff following Covid and it was “very busy” with holiday bookings.

“Everything takes a long time to do as like many businesses affected by Covid, they lost so many experienced staff and are continuing to work with a skeleton staff.”

Air NZ chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty told NZME 2022 was an incredibly busy year with the border reopening.

The airline restarted 24 international services and hired 2200 staff to boost its headcount to 10,500 — 2000 short of the pre-pandemic peak.

Having the time of their lives

Scott MacLeod and his partner Joanne are travelling for the rest of this year and Havana has been a big highlight. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga couple Scott MacLeod and his partner Joanne are travelling overseas for the rest of the year.

“Plans could change, but we’re thinking the first three months in Jamaica, Cuba, Colombia and Ecuador, then six months hiking in the [United] States, then three months in Europe. We’re both very keen travellers and have had itchy feet after six years in NZ after Covid put paid to some earlier travel plans.”

MacLeod said Havana had been a real highlight.

“Like most Kiwis, we’re not very impressed by the scenery when travelling overseas, but we love colonial cities and old things in general. Havana’s an old town and is very well preserved. This morning the alarm went off and I jumped up to get ready for work, but it was just reminding us to have breakfast.

“We’re keeping costs down by travelling to cheap countries and will mostly be in Portugal and Eastern European countries while in Europe, and camping in the States.”

The communications specialist and child psychotherapist were having the time of their lives.



