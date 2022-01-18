Large waves crashed ashore and skies turned black in Tonga after another violent volcanic eruption from Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai. Video / Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau / Willy Baptiste Florian / Johnny Teisi / US StormWatch / Tim Cattera / Serenazgo de Paracas / Amoz Walsh Rodrodro

OPINION

Charles Darwin might have been on to something.

The naturalist's theory of evolution being driven by natural selection could be aptly appropriated to the actions of some during the weekend.

When the volcano of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted under the sea near Tonga on Saturday, its impact was staggering. Tongans were urged to head to high ground and a tsunami warning was issued.

The eruption was heard throughout New Zealand and its impact churned our local waters into washing machines, with a bit of help from Cyclone Cody making its way east.

The strong rips, currents and swells prompted the closure of Mount Maunganui's main beach, Mauao's base track and access to Moturiki (Leisure) Island.

Lifeguards, MetService and Civil Defence each stressed how dangerous the sea was. But it didn't stop people from going for a swim.

On Sunday morning, a young family were seen swimming near Tay St. The father told a reporter he knew there were warnings in place. A few hours later, lifeguards were having to pull other people from powerful thigh-high water.

I struggle to understand why anyone would put not just themselves but their children at risk.

A person is always going to come off second best in a human v Mother Nature showdown.

Are some people really that cavalier with their lives?

How frustrating it must be for those lifeguards and emergency service workers to see people throwing such caution to the wind.

The rescuers have my sympathy.

Many lifeguards are volunteers, doing their bit to contribute to society and help keep people safe. They have endured an exhausting holiday season at our beaches and nationally, we've had a shocking number of drownings already this summer - at least 27.

On Sunday, the warnings were clear – do not go in the water, it's too dangerous.

In Monday's paper, three lifeguards each spoke about the hazardous sea conditions they were witnessing.

They tried to warn people. Signs closing the beach were put out. People were pulled in.

Yet it seems you can only do so much for some people, who will go on to make their own foolhardy decisions regardless.

Darwinism at its finest.