Katikati's Talisman Hotel recipe smashes avocado contest

The Talisman Hotel and Restaurant is a winner taking out both categories in the 2020/21 Seeka Smashed Avocado Competition in Katikati, with its outstanding Avocado Citrus Fusion dish created by head chef, Mahesh Peters.

"We are absolutely stoked!", says hotel manager Michele Reichmuth.

"We would like to hugely thank all our team for their stellar effort — from our wonderful head chef Mahesh Peters in the creation of the dish and the kitchen team who executed to perfection on remaking it for every customer.

"Our front of house team even in our busiest days promoting the dish, and to our wonderful customers who had fun with the experience and judging the dish."

The winning dish - Avocado Citrus Fusion.

The winning dish was a story on a plate - the journey from the rich soil to the creamy avocado, lemon and almond parfait with citrus curd and avocado icecream. The dish was inspired by the large avocado tree growing in the centre of the Talisman Hotel's garden bar and the citrus grown on-site.

Michele also thanks the sponsors and the organising team for another fun year of the competition. "We look forward to 2021."

Competition organiser Katch Katikati's event manager Kylie Watkins says over the competition dates, (November 28 to January 4, 2021) the six cafes involved sold a total of 794 dishes for the People's Choice category, and even though it was a close call between the top two cafes (an average of only 0.49 of a mark), the Talisman Hotel took out the People's Choice category.

The judged category was scored by a point system and judged against service, presentation, taste, local influence, and the cooking process. The Talisman Hotel also took this out by one point, receiving top marks for presentation and taste.

The large avocado tree in the Talisman Hotel & Restaurant's garden bar inspired the winning dish.

Kylie thanks Seeka Ltd for sponsoring this year's Seeka Smashed Avocado Competition in Katikati.

With Seeka's presence at the Avocado Food and Wine Festival in Katikati on Saturday meant a representative could come on stage and present the trophies to the deserving winners.

"Thank you to Greg O'Carroll for putting his hand up to do so."

Seeka plays an integral part in the support and sponsorship of the competition.

"We appreciate and acknowledge Seeka, as, without their backing, we wouldn't be able to facilitate such a great competition, which ultimately helps support our local economy," says Kylie.

"And we really enjoy seeing a friendly rivalry between the local establishments and the support shown by the community and beyond, battling it out for the best 'Smashed Avocado dish' in town."

"We look forward to facilitating this competition again at the end of the year."