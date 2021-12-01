Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival with Sir Dave Dobbyn on in January

Sir Dave Dobbyn with guitarist Victoria Girling-Butcher. Photo / Alphotography

Good news: The iconic Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival will go ahead on January 15, 2022.

Kylie Watkins, one of the organising committee from the Fun Fest Charitable Trust, says "we are happy to be able to facilitate the most anticipated event in Katikati in 2022".

"As expected, this event is only able to go ahead with Government advice around the new traffic light system and as of Monday's announcement, Western Bay of Plenty is currently sitting in orange.

"We want to bring you a fantastic festival day which hosts our own iconic Kiwi singer, songwriter and performer, Sir Dave Dobbyn and his six-piece band, along with local's Kokomo and the 2 Fold Duo, who are guaranteed to bring you to your feet."

Bay favourites, blues and roots band Kokomo, return to entertain the crowd at the Avocado Food and Wine Fest in January.

Orange also means the festival is a double vaccination event.

Watkins says they are working closely with ITicket and Aegis Security to make the new processes are seamless, and they ask for patience while the restriction kinks are ironed out.

The festival organisers anticipate a crowd of 3500 to 4500 people attending on the day and will have another step in place, whereby Covid Vaccination Passports and ID will be checked at the gates for entry: "No Covid Vaccination Passport, no access".

Girls just wanna have fun and these ones did at the Avocado Food and Wine Festival in Katikati.

Watkins says the committee is looking forward to bringing an amazing day for festival-goers.

• Non-refundable tickets are available online at www.katikatiavofest.co.nz, through the Arts Junction/Information Centre in Katikati, or at the gate on the day.