Katchafire playing in Rotorua in 2020. Photo / NZME

Katchafire is set to hit the stage in Coromandel this summer for NYE'22, a New Year's Eve party at the Coroglen Tavern.

Nikau Rhythm announced the festival today, and said it would be a dance party to see out 2022 and welcome in 2023.

"NYE '22 boasts a one night only packed line-up of talented bands and renowned DJ's set to deliver an energy-infused live experience that will transform the entire venue into one massive dance party."

As well as Katchafire, featured artists included Dillastrate, Rubi Du, Sunshine Sound System, Logg Cabin and DJ Rose Alice.

An Extravaganza Fair will be at nearby Waihī Beach between December 31 and January 2. The event is free for children and a gold coin for adults.

There will be market stalls, arts and crafts, food, musical entertainment and more.

For those staying in the Bay of Plenty, there will be several community celebrations happening across Tauranga.

These include at Gordon Spratt Reserve, The Waterfront, Fergusson Park and Tauranga Race Course.

For the rockers, Overload New Years' Eve Tribute Festival will be held at Totara Street. The R18 event starts at 5.30pm and acts include The Prodigy Tribute by the Firestarters, Kaosis, Foo Fighters Tribute by the Faith Fighters, Black Sabbath Tribute by After Forever, Faith No More Tribute by the Faith Fighters and Motorhead Tribute by The Bastards.