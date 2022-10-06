The cruise ships are back. Pictured is the Golden Princess in 2019. Photo / George Novak

Thousands of cruise passengers are expected to arrive in Tauranga next Saturday as the first cruise ship arrives after more than two-a-half-years of closed borders.

The Majestic Princess arrives at the Port of Tauranga at 5.30am on October 15 and departs again at 5.15pm with up to 3,560 passengers on board. It is the first cruise ship of the summer season to arrive in New Zealand since borders closed in 2020.

It comes as Tauranga business and tourism operators are eagerly anticipating the influx of international visitors to the region.

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan said it was a privilege to host the first of New Zealand's summer cruise guests and to delight them with the manaakitanga the coastal Bay of Plenty is renowned for.

"After a pause in cruise ships coming into our waters due to Covid-19, to see tourism pick up again in the Bay of Plenty is a significant milestone for everyone involved in the tourism and cruise industries – locally and nationally."

Nathan said cruise ships brought "a real buzz" to the region, with manuhiri [visitors] making the area even more vibrant for residents and visitors.

"With approximately 171,000 cruise ship manuhiri and almost 73,000 crew members expected for the 2022/23 season, more people will be shopping, dining, and adventuring in the Bay of Plenty, which will be fantastic to see."

The last full summer cruise season contributed $89 million to the local economy - the second-highest level of regional cruise spend in New Zealand, behind Auckland.

Nathan said it was working closely with stakeholders on traffic management and with Ports of Tauranga to better manage vessel arrival and departure dates to manage the impact on infrastructure and to provide an enjoyable visitor experience.

Mount Maunganui Business Association Destination marketing manager Claudia West said members were excited to see the return of large stream tourism in the region.

"So much has changed since Covid, and we're anticipating that the make-up of cruise passengers may reflect this, so we are eager to see how they'll choose to spend their time while they are here.

"Regardless of what they choose to do, there is so much on offer – from experiencing the delights of the coastal Bay of Plenty, wandering the Mount Mainstreet shops and cafés, learning to surf at the main beach, or stand up paddle boarding at Pilot Bay – we want to provide tourists a taste of our slice of paradise."

West said with the summer season ramping up, retailers were actively recruiting.

"Like everyone, finding staff has been a challenge, so retailers are bringing on summer staff now, which will support the cruise ship season.

"The Mount is a desirable place to be over the summer, so we're hoping this will help to attract people to work and play here."

There will be 103 cruise ships docking at the Port of Tauranga this season, with the final cruise ship arriving on April 8, 2023.