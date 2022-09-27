The group of orca whales paid a visit to the inner areas of Tauranga Harbour on Tuesday.

A group of up to five orca delighted onlookers as they cruised around the inner Tauranga Harbour on Tuesday afternoon.

The orca, also known as killer whales, were seen swimming in the harbour near the Chapel St bridge area, which connects to Sulphur Point.

Beck Lister managed to capture the moment on her phone.

"There was hardly anyone around, [just a] handful of people watching at Sulphur Point and a guy like us who followed them.

"[It was] pretty bloody cool. Can't believe how fast they can swim! There were at least two babies I think."

Orca are the largest member of the dolphin family and hold a nationally critical threat status, with a population of 150 to 200 in New Zealand.

A member of the orca pod that was seen cruising around Tauranga Harbour on Tuesday. Photo / Beck Lister

Pods such as the one observed on Tuesday are believed to be formed for life and can result in the development of unique dialects.