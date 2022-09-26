Putin to mobilise reservists, mood of the boardroom, NZ 5.8 earthquake, a new mega state broadcaster and the tourism sector's slow recovery. Video / NZ Herald

Putin to mobilise reservists, mood of the boardroom, NZ 5.8 earthquake, a new mega state broadcaster and the tourism sector's slow recovery. Video / NZ Herald

The unexpected long weekend proved a busy one for many in the Bay of Plenty, with visitors flocking to the beaches to enjoy the sun.

Business owners say international tourists are returning to the region in numbers that promise a great summer ahead.

Hugo and Carters Backpackers and Motel owner Emily Gillett said the long weekend had made her feel the struggles of the past two years had been worth it.

"It's been very busy with both national and international visitors. We've been fully booked every night and pleasantly surprised."

Gillett said she had started Hugo and Carters Backpackers and Motel in 2019 and the past two years had felt like "riding a storm".

"It makes me very happy to be able to say this: I'm absolutely optimistic for the summer.

Hugo and Carters Backpackers and Motel owner Emily Gillett (right) with guest Anna Nestrojilova from the Czech Republic. Photo / Supplied

"Oh my goodness, we have ridden the storm."

Gillett said the majority of her international guests were coming into the Bay of Plenty for work.

Minjung Woo from South Korea has been staying at Mount Maunganui for a little over a week "just to travel and find a job".

"We went to the beach every day and I'm really enjoying the beach and watching people surfing," Woo told the Bay of Plenty Times.

Woo said she would love to learn to surf and her favourite restaurant was Master Kong.

"[My friends and I] spend a lot of quality time there."

House of Surf co-owner Rowan Clifford said the past three days were the first weekend that felt like going "back to normal".

"We're the litmus test really, down at the beach and there were heaps of people around."

Clifford said he had been running a two-day intensive surfing course over the weekend and many of his students were from Auckland.

"It's been really cool and an amazing weekend for it," Clifford told the Bay of Plenty Times.

"There were lots of people down the beach, having barbecues, speaking lots of different languages, lots of European accents.

"It felt like summer was here."

House of Surf co-owner Rowan Clifford. Photo / Supplied

Rob Veale of Mount Backpackers said business had picked up before the announcement of the long weekend.

"A lot of overseas travellers have started to come in and they've come in earlier than usual.

"I think things are going to pick up."

Veale said the promised return of the cruise ship industry was also a good sign for business.

"What it means is the hospitality industry is going to be quite vibrant and they're always looking for workers and that means backpackers will come and stay with us."

Tearriffic owner Chris Senerpida said his bubble tea truck had been open on the Rotorua lakefront this weekend.

"It was really busy, lots of people at the lakefront, lots of families out and the Gypsy Fair was there too."

Senerpida said there were "definitely" more people from out of town and more tourists in Rotorua over the past three days.

"Slowly the tourists are coming in. I can tell by their accents. Somehow it's getting back to normal."

Tony Bullot is Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Bay of Plenty chairman and the owner of Tauranga's 850 Cameron Motel . Photo / NZME

Tony Bullot - chairman of the Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Bay of Plenty and the owner of Tauranga's 850 Cameron Motel - was optimistic about the summer ahead.

"We do have many more forward bookings for summer than we have had in the last two years," Bullot said. "It does seem people are confident to plan their summer again rather than nervously waiting until the last minute."

He said there were many events and festivals returning after several years of restrictions which would also help the accommodation industry.

"We are looking forward to Tauranga filling with happy participants enjoying everything the Bay of Plenty has to offer."

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said operators and businesses were set for another long, hot summer, "with ocean temperatures feeling more like the Gold Coast".

"That will encourage more Kiwis to extend, or have a second, summer break in February and March," Cowley said.

"More people, around for longer, is great to spread the peak summer demand into the later summer months."

READ MORE:

• What pandemic? Meet the Waihi Beach family that left the world behind

• Pipe dream becomes reality for pub owners

• 'Significant taonga': Pounamu unearthed in CBD dig a 'rare' find

Cowley said there would be something on in the Bay every weekend through to Easter and plenty of entertainment spots and hospitality businesses had opened since last summer.

Tauranga's proximity to other attractions such as mountain bike trails and the return of the cruise industry would also mean more visitors over the next few months.

"Hopefully good progress is made on the various road works across our city, so we are not gridlocked by road cones and lollipop signs throughout summer."