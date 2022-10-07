Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews working to extinguish a fire on 8th Ave. Photo / NZME

A house fire in central Tauranga this afternoon has been extinguished.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to a two-storey house on 8th Ave to a "well-involved" fire at about 1.40pm.

A spokesman said three trucks were sent to the address and the fire was extinguished by about 3pm.

The house was a two-storey residential property, and the fire started at the southern end of it.

By 3.10pm, there was one truck left, plus a fire investigator.

A reporter at the scene at the time of the fire said smoke could be seen billowing out of the windows from the house.

A bystander said a large bang was heard before the fire started.

A neighbouring resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said she heard some "loud bangs" and noticed smoke coming out of the house.

The resident said the house had been sold, partly demolished and was meant to be developed into an apartment block.

Another neighbouring resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said she heard an "explosion" at the house.

The woman said she believed "squatters" had been living at the property for about three months.