Police are aware of increased traffic on State Highway 29. Photo / NZME

Police are aware of increased traffic on State Highway 29. Photo / NZME

Traffic is delayed in both directions at the bottom of the Kaimais this morning.

Police are aware of increased traffic on State Highway 29 at the bottom of the Kaimais, on the Matamata side, due to a planned event.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said, due to a tangihanga at Ukaipo Marae, delays were occurring on SH29, between SH28 and SH24.

SH29 TE POI - DELAYS - 12:20PM

Due to a tangihanga at Ukaipo Marae delays are occurring on #SH29, between SH28 and SH24. Allow extra time or consider using an alternative route: https://t.co/iZ5cHszIoH ^TP pic.twitter.com/NrJvwMPABl — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 6, 2022

"Allow extra time or consider using an alternative route."

Police are monitoring the situation.

Motorists are asked to take care when travelling through the area and expect delays.