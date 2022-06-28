Simi Pirihi was last seen on Monday morning. Photo / Police

Police have found missing Tauranga South man Simi Pirihi.

Earlier today police put out a call for sightings of Pirihi who was last seen in the Edgecumbe Rd area around 10.30am on Monday.

Pirihi had since been found, police said, and was being checked over by medical professionals as a precaution.

Police thanked the public for their help in providing information.

Earlier, police and his family had serious concerns for his well-being and were urgently seeking any information of his whereabouts.

Police said he could be anywhere in the wider Bay of Plenty area.