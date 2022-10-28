Police and emergency services are responding to a crash on SH29, near the top of the Kaimai Range. Photo / NZME

One person has died after a two-car crash on State Highway 29 near the Kaimai Range summit this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the crash scene.

"This is causing significant disruptions to traffic on the route. The road diversions available will likely add significant travel time to anyone looking to move through the area. We advise motorists to consider delaying travel, if possible."

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the motor vehicle incident at 4.20pm and two ambulances, a rapid response unit and a rescue helicopter attended.

"We assessed and treated one patient with critical injuries who was flown to Waikato Hospital," the spokesperson said.

The patient later died.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said four fire crews responded to the two-vehicle crash and were at the scene for about half an hour.

A crash alert from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said that State Highway 29 was closed between Te Poi (SH28) and Tauriko, Tauranga (SH36).

"This section of SH29 is likely to remain closed for some time this evening as police undertake a serious crash investigation."

Motorists were asked to delay their journey or allow extra time for a detour to the south via SH28, SH5 and SH36 via Rotorua.

Alternatively, traffic travelling to and from Auckland should use SH2 via Karangahake Gorge.