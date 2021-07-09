July school holidays to be bustling and engaging in Bay of Plenty

Nanogirl, Dr Michelle Dickinson, is one of the judges for Tauranga Moana Biosecurity Capital's video competition. Photo / Supplied

Nanogirl, Dr Michelle Dickinson, is one of the judges for Tauranga Moana Biosecurity Capital's video competition. Photo / Supplied

It's looking to be a bustling and lively next few weeks as families get out and about, and visitors flock in for the July school holidays.

And there is plenty to keep the kids entertained.

Tourism Bay of Plenty acting chief executive Oscar Nathan said that during the July school holidays in 2020, an average of about 24,000 domestic visitors were in the Coastal Bay of Plenty region each day.

That's 3000 more domestic visitors each day than during the July school holidays in 2019.

He said the bump in domestic visitors in the 2020 July school holidays also brought an increase in spend of about 23 per cent (compared to the school holidays in 2019).

"Tourism operators across Te Moananui ā Toi | the Coastal Bay of Plenty will benefit from the flow-on effect of what Air New Zealand reports will be its busiest July on record.

"Bookings nationally are up 52 per cent for the school holidays compared with last year and Tauranga is shaping up to be one of the airline's busiest regional hubs, with 554 flights scheduled during the school break."

Nathan said all operators valued the opportunity that school holidays created to increase visitation and spending in the region.

"With many tourism operators still struggling as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the July holidays are a chance for them to recover some of those lost earnings as manuhiri (visitors) explore the coastal Bay of Plenty in greater numbers and spend money on accommodation, hospitality, activities and retail."

Tourism Bay of Plenty acting chief executive Oscar Nathan at Trenz in 2016. Photo / NZME

He said about 60 per cent of our domestic visitors came here to spend time with friends and family.

"Following the recent launch of Flavours of Plenty, a new collective aimed at showcasing our region's evolving food story, the winter school holidays are the perfect time to discover a new eatery and the passion, innovation and creativity behind food in Coastal Bay of Plenty."

He said the region was also an incredible spot to relax and refresh, by connecting with nature, Māori culture and the marine life up and down the coast, from Waihī Beach through to Ōhope and Whakatāne.

Air New Zealand said it would operate more flights and seats in to and out of Tauranga during the July school holidays than pre-pandemic (2019), with a 5 per cent increase in seats (2021 v 2019) and 3 per cent increase in flights (2021 v 2019).

Hospitality NZ regional manager Melissa Renwick said hospitality businesses were hoping for a rise in the numbers of people through their doors these school holidays.

"There are a number of local activations being put on through the community that will assist to draw people to the area."

Hospitality NZ regional manager Melissa Renwick. Photo / Supplied

She said local accommodation businesses were seeing some bookings for family groups for the school holiday period, but trends were showing that the NZ domestic traveller market tended to make very last-minute decisions on bookings - with bookings tending to come in the day prior or even the morning of.

"Traditionally the July holidays are good for the hospitality industry, operators are expecting a reasonable uptake and are looking forward to welcoming those family units to their premises."

She said the Bay was a relaxed area for both residents and holidaymakers alike, and with so many natural attractions.

"When people are relaxed it naturally means they are willing to enjoy themselves in various hospitality venues around the area.

"There is so much to do in the area. Explore the many great walks, the amazing beaches, gather shells, skim stones - make the most of the natural attractions with the kids, enjoy that family time without the ties of technology."

Plenty to do

There are school holiday activities available for kids at BayActive, including holiday tumble time, a basketball programme, and a football programme. Go to the BayActive website for more information.

Tauranga City Libraries also have an abundance of things going on to help keep the young ones entertained.

Just some include drive-in movies, a behind-the-scenes library experience, Strawbees Engineering, KEVA Building Challenges and a range of arts activities.

For locations, to book and more information go to library.tauranga.govt.nz.

Diane Berghan, Tauranga Moana Biosecurity Capital programme and communications manager, said they were holding a free and fun video competition for kids to get involved in over the school holidays.

Locals are being invited to shoot a short video, under a minute long, answering the question: "Why does the Bay of Plenty need biosecurity Superheroes?"

The competition is open to all ages and there are categories for everyone, and the winner(s) of each category will receive a $500 cash prize.

She said the competition was about encouraging people of all ages to think about why biodiversity is important and a fun way for locals to learn more.

"It takes all of us to protect what we've got in the Bay of Plenty. We want to protect our biodiversity from pests and weeds, and it's a way for us to start engaging and learning more."

She said you didn't need fancy equipment or editing software to take part. For more information go to www.tmbiosecurity.co.nz.

ReMaker Space has a range of activities on offer, with bookings filling up.

Some include stop-motion animations, pebble painting, making kombucha, building a cable car and more. Go to its website for information.

Other school holiday activity ideas

- Monday, July 12: Kids School Holiday Pottery Class, 9am to 1.30pm, Bethlehem Pottery Club, child $60, contact Juliet on (021) 271 1433 or BPC.kidsclasses@gmail.com

- Wednesday, July 14 to Sunday, July 18: Mini Golf, 9am to 5pm, Fraser Cove Shopping Centre, free, booking essential.

- Friday, July 16: Ocean Inspired - July Holiday Art Workshop for Kids, 9.30am to 12pm, Omanu Beach Surf Life Saving Club, age 7-12 years, $45, bookings via www.mountwildheart.co.nz

- Friday, July 16: Kids School Holiday Pottery Class, 9am to 1.30pm, Bethlehem Pottery Club, child $65, contact Juliet on (021) 271 1433 or BPC.kidsclasses@gmail.com

- Saturday, July 17: Hype U18 Music Festival, 7.30pm to 11.55pm, Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre, R13-18, tickets at www.ticketfairy.com second release $27.50.

- Saturday, July 17: Art Studio for Families: Gabby O'Connor, Tauranga Art Gallery, admission free, session one 10am to 11.30am and session two 1pm to 2.30pm, Using sustainable materials one adult and one child (ages 5+) from the same whānau will take part in an art-making activity, creating two works.

- Monday, July 19: 'Let It Go - The Songs of Frozen 1&2 - Live In Concert', one show at 10.30am and one at 1pm, Baycourt Community and Arts Centre, tickets at premier.ticketek.co.nz

- Monday, July 19 and Friday, July 23: Kids School Holiday Pottery Class, 9am to 1.30pm, Bethlehem Pottery Club, child: $95, contact Juliet on (021) 271 1433 or BPC.kidsclasses@gmail.com

- Thursday July, 22: André Vegas Magician & Illusionist - Family Show, 11am and 2pm, Trustpower Baypark Arena, tickets and prices at bayactive.co.nz

- Friday, July 23: Wham Bam Tauranga Poetry Slam, 5.30pm to 8pm, Tauranga Art Gallery, R13, general admission $10 at www.eventbrite.co.nz

- Saturday, July 24: Tauranga Zinefest, 10am to 3pm, Tauranga Art Gallery, free.