Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Judy Yorke cold case: Earthmoving contractor believes police did not search orchard properly

5 minutes to read

Judith (Judy) Yorke disappeared from a party in Matapihi in 1992. Photo / File

Caroline Fleming
By:

Multimedia journalist

An earthmoving contractor who helped search for the body of missing Tauranga woman Judy Yorke says in his view the Matapihi orchard she disappeared from was not searched thoroughly enough.

However, the initial lead detective

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.