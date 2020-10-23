Cold case: Renewed calls for information in murder of Tauranga woman Judy Yorke

Judy Yorke went to a party at a Matapihi packhouse in 1992 and didn't come home. Photo / File

Twenty-eight years ago this week Tauranga woman Judy York disappeared into the night - and entered Alan's Collin's life.

Close to three decades later, the cold case still haunts the now-retired policeman, who is still searching for clues in the hope of uncovering the young mother's remains.

Doing so would mean her family could bury Judy next to her late mother, Jane, who never gave up hope her daughter would be found.

Judith Anne Yorke disappeared from a party at a Matapihi packhouse on October 21, 1992.

Judy Yorke, a 25-year-old single parent of two, was presumed to have been murdered but her body has never found. Photo / File

The 25-year-old single parent of two was presumed to have been murdered, however, her body has never found, and no one has ever been arrested in relation to the case.

The only piece of strong evidence found was Yorke's two mud-covered black shoes, one on either side of a shelterbelt, found on the 3.25ha orchard.

However, this raised more questions than answers and although police followed all possible leads, nothing came to fruition.

Collin, who has been retired for 17 years, was the lead investigator in the case and still finds himself flicking through his case notes to see if there was anything he missed or could have done differently.

He said the case was one that "never truly leaves you".

He was an investigator for 33 years but no case has "struck a chord" quite the same for him due to its "unusual aspects", he said.

Every year around the anniversary, Collins would ring Judy's mother Jane, who he described as a "kind and gentle lady" who "deserved to know what happened to her daughter".

Former police detective Alan Collin was the head of the Judy Yorke murder inquiry in 1992. Photo / File

"As a policeman, we are taught to never make any promises, but I promised both Jane and Willy [Judy's father] that I would do my best to bring Judy back to them."

Unfortunately, Jane died of cancer a few years ago.

Jane had often waited for Collin's annual phone calls, to chat but also find out if there had been any more leads, he said.

"It's just something you have to live with."

He said getting closure for the family was "so important" to him, especially as he got older and continually asked himself how much more time he had left.

"I know someone out there holds the key to locating Judy's remains."

A big regret for Collin was not jumping to action sooner and he believed that if they had been able to get the ball rolling straight away, things could well have turned out differently.

Her disappearance was reported a week after the party and with no obvious crime to explain her disappearance, a police inquiry did not start until two weeks later.

Police interviewed 30 people who were at the party at Manaia Orchard in Hoskins Rd that fateful October night and also spoke to friends, associates and family members.

Searchers look for clues in November 1992 after the disappearance of Judy Yorke. Photo / File

It was believed one or more of them knew what happened to Judy that night. One minute she was leaning against a door talking to someone, the next, she was gone.

Rumours spread like wildfire about what happened but Collin said police had followed every lead and got nowhere.

Collin left Tauranga about a year after Yorke went missing but every year he went back and visited the Matapihi orchard with hopes of finding something.

Next time he would go back and visit Jane's grave, he said.

"She always knew that I hadn't forgotten."

Collin was reiterating calls for any information any person could provide to help with locating Judy's remains.

"I'm happy to go meet someone anywhere to get any information. I can offer people confidentiality and anonymity."

Shannel and Joseph Yorke hold a photo of their mother Judy in 1994. Photo / File

He said although he believed the offenders were still alive and out there, it was not about putting people away but instead bringing Judy home.

"Any small bit of information could help. Even just to know where she is buried."

His "desire and drive" had not wavered over the 28 years, he said.

"I just imagine being able to bury Judy beside Jane. I know it would be the pinnacle of my career in enforcement."