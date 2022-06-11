Voyager 2021 media awards
Premium
Bay of Plenty Times

Not your traditional comic: Stage fright and how 7 Days helped shape a cultural identity

7 minutes to read
By , Carly Gibbs

Josh Thomson is feeling on edge.

An actor first, comedian second, he hasn't performed stand-up in three years - until now.

The 41-year-old is on tour with 7 Days Live, including a stop at Tauranga's

