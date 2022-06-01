Nurse's fleet cars were stolen and damaged over the weekend. Photo / George Novak

Nurse's fleet cars were stolen and damaged over the weekend. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga hospital's district nurse cars were vandalised over the weekend, causing delays in getting to patients and "huge inconvenience".

Bay of Plenty DHB Clinical Nurse Manager District Nursing Services/Nurse Leader Regional Community Services Pamela Barke said vandals broke windows and damaged the ignitions of our District Nursing and Community Allied Health fleet cars.

"The rear back windows were broken on all cars, the ignition smashed on some, and three were stolen from the car park."

She said the vandalism "made it very difficult for the District Nursing staff and Community Allied health staff to do their jobs".

"Many staff were delayed in getting out to visit their patients and some worked late because of the time lost.

"It has been a huge inconvenience when we are already dealing with challenges like Covid-increased workloads."

She said the incident had been referred to police, and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Police received a report of five damaged vehicles and three vehicles that were stolen outside an address on Cameron Rd over the weekend.

Two of the stolen vehicles were found on the corner of Anzac St East and Great South Rd in Horotiu on May 30.

Police said three youths were taken into custody in relation to the incident and have been referred to youth aid.