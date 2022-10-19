Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill with her crown and sashes.

Never mind that Te Puke's Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill was named Ms Woman of the Universe NZ recently - her five children wanted to know if it means they can go to Disneyland Paris.

Jerrie-Lee (Ngāti Awa (iwi), Tūwharetoa (hapū)) represented Te Puke, Kawerau and Te Teko at the Ms Woman of the Universe NZ 2022 pageant in Auckland. As well as winning the overall title, she was named the most photogenic and most articulate contestant.

The title brings with it the chance to represent New Zealand at the world contest next year, somewhere in Europe. She doesn't yet know where or when.

"I want to try and get my children over as well. I want them to go over and enjoy the experience - although the first thing they said was, 'Yes, we are going to Disneyland, and when this pageant thing's over we can do what we want to do'."

Although it was her first pageant, Jerrie-Lee was confident.

"I had prepared and had trained for hours every day and I had made sure every area was covered, so, for the articulation, I'd done homework on the possible different questions and answers, I'd booked out the gym for pageant training, and I had practiced and worked hard."

Her lack of experience at such events, however, caused a moment of disappointment.

As the results were being announced, she heard the word 'first' and assumed someone else had won. It was the name of the first runner-up that was being announced.

"My heart dropped. I was glad she had won, but I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I didn't win after all the hard work and effort I had put in'. Then they said, 'Now the overall winner', and I thought, 'I've got a chance again'."

While her emotions were churned up inside, her exterior didn't change.

"When you stand there, you have to maintain your pageant pose - whatever you feel inside, you have to still stand there and smile."

She says when she realised she had won she was shaking.

"I could hear all my family screaming and my children clapping and it was a beautiful moment.

"It was a mixture of emotions - shock, excitement and also pride, and then my children and family standing there seeing my big moment - it was a real combination of emotions."

The pageant was held at Albany College Theatre and began with a dance routine and individual introductions, with rounds including talents - in which Jerrie-Lee had scripted her own mini-play - sportswear, evening wear, an interview and national wear.

"My whānau made me an outfit from scratch using the harakeke outside their home - they made a beautiful bodice, my uncle made the shoes, and I wore a korowai made by my aunty. My old woodwork teacher made a patu and we put it all together for my national outfit - it was very special."

Her interview question was: Which three people would she invite to have dinner with her?

She answered Oprah Winfrey, Kate Sheppard and Heidi Klum, "because they are all beautiful, strong and intelligent mana wāhine".

A big win calls for a big celebration - but Jerrie-Lee's wasn't orthodox.

"As soon as I got home, my preparation was just [to] put my pyjamas on and chill out with my children. I'd been really good with my eating, so I ended up getting my favourite foods - we got crackers and Pringles and chocolate and lazed around in our pyjamas.

"I just wanted to have a couple of days and nights to turn off my phone and catch up on quality mum-and-baby time - and it was lovely."

Jerrie-Lee says she appreciates all the support she has had.

"I had so many wonderful supporters - the Te Puke community, the Kawerau community and all of the people I've been brought up around all came together to make sure to really promote, encourage and push me.

"I've had a lot of people sending messages saying how proud they are of me and how they had been inspired by me - and all of this wonderful support I have been receiving, I used that during the pageant. When I was on stage, I was confident because I knew I had people supporting me."

Among her sponsors, Trish at Sparkly Couture Boutique has already started working on a gown for the world contest.

"And I've had a lot of other amazing sponsors, including Bay Bridal Gowns. If I'd had to do it on my own, I wouldn't have done as well because I would have been worrying about finances and how to get my accessories and gowns - so I've been lucky to get that support."

Jerrie-Lee has three degrees - including a Masters in social sciences - a black tip in taekwondo, is an author and an actor, models professionally and for charity, and is passionate about helping the community.