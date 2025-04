Police said Jarrod Kingi, 44, was last seen on the evening of April 25 around 11.15pm when he left an address on Tobie Place in Whangamatā.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police said Jarrod Kingi, 44, was last seen on the evening of April 25 around 11.15pm when he left an address on Tobie Place in Whangamatā.

Police are appealing for help finding missing man Jarrod Kingi.

Sergeant Will Hamilton said the 44-year-old was last seen about 11.15pm on April 25, when he left an address on Tobie Place in Whangamatā.

“He was reported missing to police yesterday and we have a number of inquiries under way,” Hamilton said.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen Jarrod or has any information which might help us find him.